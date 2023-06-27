0

My family member has a $37,000 CD that matures in December. She had planned to buy a house in January and use this money as part of her down payment.

Recently she has an opportunity to exit her current apartment lease early and has found a house she would like to buy. But some of her money is tied up in the CD.

I am happy to help bridge the gap for her. But I’m not sure of the best way to do it.

  1. I could gift her $37,000 and ask her to pay it back later. But that exceeds gift limits and also seems “wrong” as it isn’t a gift.

  2. I could loan her $37,000 with some kind of formal agreement. I’m not sure of the tax implications of this (and I’m not sure if her lender would have a problem with this but I can ask.)

  3. I assume I could “buy” her CD from her for its current value. Not sure if this is possible.

Is there a right way to go about this? Bonus points for the most tax-advantageous method (that isn’t skeezy).

Improve this question
New contributor
gwcoffey is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3
  • For the rigorous solution, websearch "family mortgage". There are some legal subtleties, and you must charge at least a minimal amount of interest; that interest is taxable income for the lender.
    – keshlam
    38 mins ago
  • Presumably the $37K is the original amount deposited and thus the CD has increased in value due to quarterly (or monthly?) interest payments since the date of creation. If your family member simply cashes in the CD early, there will be a penalty which might be interest accrued since the last interest payment but not yet paid into the CD, or maybe one month or one quarter's interest etc. If this is acceptable to the family member, you could just stay out of the whole matter.
    – Dilip Sarwate
    35 mins ago
  • This is a good point and I’m asking her to get details on the early withdrawal penalty. She’s only had this cd a short time (I think the term was less than a year). Hopefully that means the penalties would be small? We’ll find out.
    – gwcoffey
    27 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .