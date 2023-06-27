My family member has a $37,000 CD that matures in December. She had planned to buy a house in January and use this money as part of her down payment.

Recently she has an opportunity to exit her current apartment lease early and has found a house she would like to buy. But some of her money is tied up in the CD.

I am happy to help bridge the gap for her. But I’m not sure of the best way to do it.

I could gift her $37,000 and ask her to pay it back later. But that exceeds gift limits and also seems “wrong” as it isn’t a gift. I could loan her $37,000 with some kind of formal agreement. I’m not sure of the tax implications of this (and I’m not sure if her lender would have a problem with this but I can ask.) I assume I could “buy” her CD from her for its current value. Not sure if this is possible.

Is there a right way to go about this? Bonus points for the most tax-advantageous method (that isn’t skeezy).