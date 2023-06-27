I am looking at this page on IRS website

https://www.irs.gov/payments/payment-plans-installment-agreements

and I don't see any information about whether I can make additional principal payments to pay off debt faster. I also was not able to find any information about it on internet. This article

https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/irs-installment-payment-plans-29563.html

even mentions that it's possible to end up with higher debt than you started.

So is it possible to make additional principal payments to IRS's installment agreement to pay it off faster?