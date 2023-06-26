Let's say Alice is 78 and Bob is 74, so both are already taking RMDs, and are married. Bob dies, and Alice becomes the owner of Bob's IRA. According to the IRS here, Alice can continue taking Bob's RMDs, as opposed to switching to her RMDs, which would be higher since she's older. What does Alice have to do to qualify to continue taking Bob's lower RMDs? Can she still roll the IRA over to a different brokerage? If so, does she have to be careful to roll it into a new IRA and not her existing one? Assuming she does roll it into a new IRA, it will still need to be opened in her name and birthday, so will the Form 5498s generated reflect her RMD amount or Bob's? If her's, can she safely ignore it and continue taking Bob's RMDs?