Let's say Alice is 78 and Bob is 74, so both are already taking RMDs, and are married. Bob dies, and Alice becomes the owner of Bob's IRA. According to the IRS here, Alice can continue taking Bob's RMDs, as opposed to switching to her RMDs, which would be higher since she's older. What does Alice have to do to qualify to continue taking Bob's lower RMDs? Can she still roll the IRA over to a different brokerage? If so, does she have to be careful to roll it into a new IRA and not her existing one? Assuming she does roll it into a new IRA, it will still need to be opened in her name and birthday, so will the Form 5498s generated reflect her RMD amount or Bob's? If her's, can she safely ignore it and continue taking Bob's RMDs?
What are the requirements for an older spouse to maintain the RMDs of a younger spouse that has deceased?
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 11 times
2
-
What is the status of Alice to Bob? Siblings/partner/other individual or spouse? As I'm reading through the section on Beneficiaries: irs.gov/publications/p590b#en_US_2022_publink100089979 there is some nuance so your scenario needs clarification.– Morrison Chang39 mins ago
-
@MorrisonChang Yes, sorry, I mentioned it in the title but neglected to in the body; Alice and Boba are married.– Craig W24 mins ago
Add a comment |