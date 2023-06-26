0

I am trying to know if it is possible (or already done?) to use NFTs to trade the ownership of shares in physical companies.

I have found articles on medium.com about using NFTs for real estate, but i could not find anything related to stock shareholding (the search engines i tried always return results about NFT-related companies)

If i tried to guess, i would say using NFTs to represent legally owned assets is probably doable, since it was done for real estate, but doing the same for stocks would be legally difficult to implement, and have additionnal challenges regarding things like dividends (which would have to be paid in crypto currencies through smart contracts) and votes.

Alternatively, perhaps smart contracts could be used to implement the mechanics of stock investment natively on the blockchain ?

There's absolutely no problem that it would solve. Ownership of shares in physical companies are already traded electronically and online, and managed through e-records. No-one trades paper certificates anymore, and there are already existing and sufficient systems in place to authenticate trades.

NFTs on the other hand can provide significant drawbacks: how are dividends paid? How are votes counted? How to ensure quick transactions? How to ensure compliance with regulations and reporting? How's fractional ownership represented?

This, like everything else with crypto, is a solution looking for a problem. And, like everything else with crypto, will create much more problems than it could potentially solve.

