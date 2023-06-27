-1

I am trying to know if it is possible (or already done?) to use NFTs to trade the ownership of shares in physical companies.

I have found articles on medium.com about using NFTs for real estate, but i could not find anything related to stock shareholding (the search engines i tried always return results about NFT-related companies)

If i tried to guess, i would say using NFTs to represent legally owned assets is probably doable, since it was done for real estate, but doing the same for stocks would be legally difficult to implement, and have additionnal challenges regarding things like dividends (which would have to be paid in crypto currencies through smart contracts) and votes.

Alternatively, perhaps smart contracts could be used to implement the mechanics of stock investment natively on the blockchain ?

    What problem would this actually solve? Blockchain itself is tried or discussed every so often, see ASX.
    – AKdemy
    19 hours ago
  • @AKdemy this would mainly disconnect the ownership of company shares from government recognition, preventing the governments from seizing their assets. Another secondary problem that would be solved is tthe ability to own shares anonymously or from abroad, as well as being able to trade shares outside of the open hours of the stock market. Taken to the extreme, this could also allow companies to exist independently of governments, since their ownership is disconnected from the governments. I am not saying i want this to come true, i just want to know if it has already been done.
    – username
    9 hours ago
    @username what does "disconnected from government" mean to you?
    – littleadv
    9 hours ago
  • @littleadv I mean that companies would still be able to pay dividends and operate, maybe in another country, even without the legal aspect of a company. However, i understand that this is a very weak possibility, since the legal infrastructure is what allows companies to operate safely and investors to own intangible shares
    – username
    9 hours ago

1 Answer

There's absolutely no problem that it would solve. Ownership of shares in physical companies are already traded electronically and online, and managed through e-records. No-one trades paper certificates anymore, and there are already existing and sufficient systems in place to authenticate trades.

NFTs on the other hand can provide significant drawbacks: how are dividends paid? How are votes counted? How to ensure quick transactions? How to ensure compliance with regulations and reporting? How's fractional ownership represented?

This, like everything else with crypto, is a solution looking for a problem. And, like everything else with crypto, will create much more problems than it could potentially solve.

  • Thank you for replying. Some of the problems it would solve is the fear that some people have of their governments confiscating their property or freezing their assets, or the ability to trade shares when the share market is closed. I will take this answer as a "no, it does not exist (yet)"
    – username
    10 hours ago
    @username after hours trading already exists, and nfts won't help one bit against the government threat
    – littleadv
    9 hours ago
  • About the government threat, in the case of internationally recognized ownership (like owning shares of a US-based or international company), another country like Germany would not be able to easily seize the ownership, i think (even from a german shareholder). If the shareholding proof is on the blockchain in the first place, a government trying to unfairly seize assets would not be able to prevent a foreign investor from buying the shares in cryptocurrencies. Even if the government threat can still be a threat, i am not sure why NFTs "won't help one bit" in this case ?
    – username
    9 hours ago
    The U.S. government has been seizing and clawing back crypto for years now; the very blockchain that maintains records of all transactions makes it harder to hide.
    – jeffronicus
    1 hour ago
  • This would also make insider trading trivial to get away with.
    – JohnFx
    58 mins ago

