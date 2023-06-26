I am wondering if financial advisors that are paid by the hour exist? My situation is that I would like to hire someone paid by the hour for getting support to make my financial decisions. Most offers from serious companies I have seen ask you "to invest with them" or try and sell you some securities for a commission, which I want to avoid. I roughly know what I am doing re: investing, but would want a second opinion from time to time. I have a tax accountant already.

Does a service exist whereby I show someone my documents, statements, and work out a plan of action along the lines of "invest X here, pull Y out there, purchase Z security over here?"

Moreover, what is such service called and how would I go about finding someone? It can be a freelancer as long as they are industry-certified.