There is an ETF/fund I was looking at and I noticed a curious mix of what goes into their regular "dividend" payout. The amount consists of dividend income + long/short capital gains, and Return of Capital. It's the last that I was unfamiliar with, especially as how it is used as part of distribution mix. I've read the Investopedia entry on the term and so understand, technically, what it is, but I don't really understand the implication on an investment/position when some of the distribution is from, or based on RoC. Can anyone explain it simply?
Here is what my financial site displays (March and May are where the distribution is a combo of dividend and RofC):