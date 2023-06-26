Return of capital is a (generally) non-taxable distribution of original principal. ROC is often part of fund/ETF distributions when there's a goal of a steady income stream. In your example, there appears to be a distribution target of $0.1821/share/mo.

ROC should reduce your adjusted cost basis (you can only have capital returned to the extent of your contributed capital), which means that eventually your cost basis could fall to $0. At that point, ROC becomes a capital gain distribution.

The main benefit of this is tax deferral. Instead of paying tax on your entire distribution today, the ROC portion reduces your basis and you'll eventually pay taxes on that gain when you sell or your basis is reduced to $0.

Maybe this fund distributed capital for tax benefits of shareholders, maybe it was because there were insufficient gains or dividends to distribute in March and April to fully cover the distribution target, or it could've been a combination of the two.