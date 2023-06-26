On what amount should local and state taxes be computed, on the base rental price alone or after having added to it all the rental company-imposed fees? In other words, does one need to pay taxes on the rental fees? The question is motivated by my last rental, in which, due to a sudden issue, I had to return the car at a different location. I called the rental company and agreed to pay their hefty "one way drop-off fee", which was comparable to the cost of the entire weekly rental. In the final bill, however, an even greater amount was taken from my credit card. When I called customer service, I was told that the amount I was given on the phone was pre-tax and that "of course" I had to be pay state and local taxes on it. I have two issues with this answer, the first, minor one, is that this should have been explicitly mentioned at the time we agreed on this supplemental contract. The second one is that the concept of having to pay taxes on a fee seems a rather absurd one, even though I guess one could possibly construe the fee as the payment for an additional service that I requested. Is the rental company correct in its assessment?