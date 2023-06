I run a store where I sell products on behalf of other people. For example...

I make a sale for £100. £20 is my commission and £80 is owed to the third-party.

At some point in the future the third-party is able to withdraw the money I owe them.

Ideally I'd like to keep a liabilities account of what I owe to others.

How would I represent this using double entry bookkeeping.

(ps I'm very new to accounting so sorry if this is a bad question!)