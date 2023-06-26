Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on “Medical Device Coatings and Surface Modification Technologies Market, 2023-2035”, covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities

Key Market Insights  Currently, more than 85 companies provide coatings that serve a wide array of functions and are compatible with a diverse array of substrate materials; majority of such players have entered this domain post 2,000  Companies engaged in this industry provide a wide range of coating materials for different types of medical devices; of these, close to 70% of the coatings are being offered for medical implants  In order to gain an edge in this competitive industry, coating providers are continuously undertaking initiatives to upgrade their existing material offerings and coating solutions for medical devices  Presently, more than 115 surface modification technologies and coating solutions are being offered by players to enhance the surface functions and resistance of medical devices  The current market landscape is highly fragmented, featuring the presence of both new entrants and established players across key geographical regions; majority of the players are based in the US  In pursuit of gaining a competitive edge, developers are making an active effort to incorporate advanced technologies into their respective portfolios of coatings / technologies and comply with evolving industry needs  The rising interest of stakeholders in surface modification of medical devices and coating solutions is reflected by the increasing number of partnerships established between various industry and non-industry players  Built on our intellectual capital, we have proposed a proprietary framework that can be applied to strengthen the strategic planning processes and risk management within the industry  With the rising demand for medical device coating solutions and services, the affiliated market for service providers is expected to grow at a steady annualized rate of 7.7% over the coming decade  The opportunity associated with the medical device coating market is expected to be well distributed among players of different company sizes, with majority of the revenue being coming in from developed regions.

Table of Contents

PREFACE 1.1. Scope of the Report 1.2. Market Segmentation 1.3. Research Methodology 1.4. Key Questions Answered 1.5. Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION 3.1. Chapter Overview 3.2. Medical Device Coatings 3.3. Surface Modification Technologies 3.4. Future Perspectives MEDICAL DEVICE COATING PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE 4.1. Chapter Overview 4.2. Medical Device Coatings Providers: Overall Market Landscape COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS 5.1. Chapter Overview 5.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters 5.3. Methodology 5.4. Medical Device Coatings Providers: Company Competitiveness Analysis SURFACE MODIFICATION TECHNOLOGIES AND COATING SOLUTIONS: MARKET LANDSCAPE 6.1. Chapter Overview 6.2. Surface Modification Technologies and Coating Solutions: Overall Market Landscape 6.3. Medical Device Surface Modification Technologies and Coating Solutions: Developer Landscape PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS 7.1. Chapter Overview 7.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters 7.3. Methodology 7.4. Product Competitiveness Analysis MEDICAL DEVICE COATING PROVIDERS: COMPANY PROFILES 8.1. Chapter Overview 8.2. Advanced Coating 8.3. Biocoat 8.4. Evonik Health Care 8.5. Formacoat 8.6. Harland Medical Systems 8.7. Para-Coat Technologies 8.8. Specialty Coating Systems 8.9. SurModics 8.10. TUA Systems PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS 9.1. Chapter Overview 9.2. Partnership Models 9.3. List of Partnerships and Collaborations MEDICAL DEVICE COATING PROVIDERS: PESTLE ANALYSIS 10.1. Chapter Overview 10.2. Methodology

10.3. Key Factors 10.4. PESTLE Analysis: Medical Device Coating Providers 10.5. Concluding Remarks MARKET FORECAST 11.1. Chapter Overview 11.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology 11.3. Global Medical Device Coatings Market, 2023-2035 CONCLUDING REMARKS EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS 13.1. Chapter Overview 13.2. Biocoat 13.3. N8 Medical 13.4. VaporTech APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

To view more details on this report, click on the link: https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/medical-device-coatings-market.html

