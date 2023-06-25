I have an ongoing audit since July 2022. I hired a tax professional to take care of the audit as I was not able to get a person on the phone when I tried calling many times. It's now almost July 2023. I complained to the owner of the CPA firm that it's taking a long time and the CPA assigned to me forgot about my case. The owner apologized and assigned someone else to handle it. He acknowledged to me that all this time, no one on their end has gotten through to a human to speak with. I asked them if there is a special phone number for tax professionals where the IRS will answer them (that is what a fried told me when they needed to get something done). The CPA said that there is no such thing and the CPA's try calling the same numbers as I have which is on the cover page of the notices sent to me.

Is this true? Tax professionals do not have a way to speak to someone aside from the same numbers that a regular person has?