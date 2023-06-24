I am new to accounting for cryptos.

What is the proper way to do this? (per IFRS or US GAAP)

Fair value through PnL? As if it would be an equity security Or is it usually treated as Cost minus Impairments? Implying that the fair value cannot be easily determined (albeit being exchange prices)

I would think that due to the volatility, such as in bitcoin, 2) makes more sense. And probably using a weighted avg cost basis (if multiple buys at different times).

Under 2) - how does PnL gets worked out? is this only recognized upon a sale? It wouldn't be quite reflective of the PnL, considering the price fluctuates a lot. Can PnL be accurately tracked in these instances (from an accounting perspective, and assuming it's only upon a sale, as per my understanding)?