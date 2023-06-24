0

I am new to accounting for cryptos.

What is the proper way to do this? (per IFRS or US GAAP)

  1. Fair value through PnL? As if it would be an equity security

  2. Or is it usually treated as Cost minus Impairments? Implying that the fair value cannot be easily determined (albeit being exchange prices)

I would think that due to the volatility, such as in bitcoin, 2) makes more sense. And probably using a weighted avg cost basis (if multiple buys at different times).

Under 2) - how does PnL gets worked out? is this only recognized upon a sale? It wouldn't be quite reflective of the PnL, considering the price fluctuates a lot. Can PnL be accurately tracked in these instances (from an accounting perspective, and assuming it's only upon a sale, as per my understanding)?

  • As with any other property, there is no "real" profit or loss until you either sell the asset or it goes bust. If you sell it for a profit,that profit is income. If you sell it for a loss, you may be able to appeal to the gambling rules and declare that loss as a subtraction from any gambling/Bitcoin winnings; consult an expert since the law's interpretation of bitcoins is likely to remain in flux for the next few decades. It is not capital gains income.
    – keshlam
    6 mins ago

