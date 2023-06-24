Using the webpage app to calculate social security benefits,

I entered wages from 2006 to 2022, for simplicity (assuming maxing out the contribution), as $200k per year, so that if I claim benefits at age 62 years and 0 months, then the amount is $1824. Now I change the claiming age to 69 years and 0 months, and the amount is $2833 Now I change the the age to 70 years and 0 months, and the amount is $3213 For this, I used $0 wages for 2023 and beyond (for all subsequent years). Also, I am looking at it in "Today's Dollars", so meaning that in Future Dollars, it will be even more (because it will be inflation adjusted).

However, the jump in one year is: 3213 / 2833.0 = 1.1341

So it is jumping up 13.4% in one year, which is different from the supposedly 8% per year jump. What is the reason for the extra 5.4%?

(actually, I think I should use a flat 8% increase from $1824, not a compounded increase, so from $2833, it should go up only 1824 x 0.08 = 146, and 2833 + 146 is 2979... which is even more different than 3213 as shown in the calculator)