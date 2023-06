I am a US citizen, and I own a C Corporation that is used to receive payments for contract work that I do.

I estimate that I will earn about $250k this year in it.

What is the best way to pay myself to reduce my tax burden (1099, w2, just dividends...?)

I figured just 1099 to avoid employment taxes, but it looks like then I would have to pay self employment taxes as well, which are about 15%.