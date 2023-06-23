0

Since a stockbroker can track and sort the best portfolios of its customers.

Can a employee of a stockbroker spy/track and copy positions of a performant customer portfolio legally?

Thanks

Improve this question
New contributor
TGI is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

2 Answers 2

Reset to default
0

Legally? Yes - it's called "copycat investing".

Ethically? A bit grayer, but since it does not harm the one you copied from, I can't think of an ethics problem if they are investing for themselves. If an advisor is just copying someone else's trades on behalf of a client (without disclosing their strategy), it's much more dangerous as they are supposed to be a fiduciary of their client and open themselves up to negligence claims.

(I'm intentionally omitting obviously illegal/unethical actions like insider trading and front-running)

So they can, but the question is whether they should. Given that Past results do not guarantee future results and copying a portfolio that has done well in the past is more likely to be "buying high", this is probably not a good strategy in general.

0

a stockbroker can track and sort the best portfolios of its customers

So what?

  • The financial services industry is heavily regulated. Few employees would have the kind of access you describe, and their trading is likely to be restricted
  • They may be able to see current/past positions, but it doesn't tell them why they were established and whether the customer has positions at other brokers
  • As long as they aren't frontrunning customers, why would you care? It would move prices in the customer's favor, if at all

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .