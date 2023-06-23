Since a stockbroker can track and sort the best portfolios of its customers.
Can a employee of a stockbroker spy/track and copy positions of a performant customer portfolio legally?
Thanks
Legally? Yes - it's called "copycat investing".
Ethically? A bit grayer, but since it does not harm the one you copied from, I can't think of an ethics problem if they are investing for themselves. If an advisor is just copying someone else's trades on behalf of a client (without disclosing their strategy), it's much more dangerous as they are supposed to be a fiduciary of their client and open themselves up to negligence claims.
(I'm intentionally omitting obviously illegal/unethical actions like insider trading and front-running)
So they can, but the question is whether they should. Given that Past results do not guarantee future results and copying a portfolio that has done well in the past is more likely to be "buying high", this is probably not a good strategy in general.
a stockbroker can track and sort the best portfolios of its customers
So what?