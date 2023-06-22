I don't understand how trade matching in Nasdaq is done.

I understand that there are 2 queues: one for buy orders, and one for sell orders. Each queue is sorted based on price, and then based on time. So that all the sell orders of 50$ per share will be before all the sell orders of 55$ per share. Within the 50$ offers, the earliest comes first.

Same for the buyers queue - the highest bids will be in the top of the queue.

When there's a match of the price between a bid and an ask, there'll be a trade executed.

But what I don't understand is - what happens when the top-most bid offers a higher price than the top-most offer. Say that the best bid offers to buy 100 shares at 50$ each, and the best sell offers to sell 100 shares at 45$ each.

How will the matching engine will work then? Is there a difference between the Nasdaq and the NYSE in that matter?

Thanks.