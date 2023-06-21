Very simple: I don't want any Social Security Benefits, I don't want the taxes or the benefits, and am aware of the risks. For 2023 the max taxable income for Social Security Tax is $160k and 12.4% of that is just shy of $20k. If I had the choice to opt out so I don't don't pay, I'm 20 yo right now, over the course of 40 years and assuming I live to 60 I will have saved a little less than $800k. Why do I have to pay this if I don't want to? If they can force me to pay this, why don't they just force me to pay $20k each year so that I can get a big pink fluffy unicorn incase I want one after I turn 62? Sounds illegal, where's the freedom? If I want the benefits let me choose. I understand we need to pay taxes to fund our government and we need to help those in our society. I would much rather give $20k each year to low wage workers or to starving children. But if there is a way to not pay SSA taxes please tell me.