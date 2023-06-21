Very simple: I don't want any Social Security Benefits, I don't want the taxes or the benefits, and am aware of the risks. For 2023 the max taxable income for Social Security Tax is $160k and 12.4% of that is just shy of $20k. If I had the choice to opt out so I don't don't pay, I'm 20 yo right now, over the course of 40 years and assuming I live to 60 I will have saved a little less than $800k. Why do I have to pay this if I don't want to? If they can force me to pay this, why don't they just force me to pay $20k each year so that I can get a big pink fluffy unicorn incase I want one after I turn 62? Sounds illegal, where's the freedom? If I want the benefits let me choose. I understand we need to pay taxes to fund our government and we need to help those in our society. I would much rather give $20k each year to low wage workers or to starving children. But if there is a way to not pay SSA taxes please tell me.
6Become the citizen of another country and disavow your USA citizenship. But you might want to look deeply into their tax structure and social security system as well...– Jon Custer1 hour ago
1 Answer
Why do I have to pay this if I don't want to?
Because that's the law. I don't want churches to be tax free, so what?
why don't they just force me to pay $20k each year so that I can get a big pink fluffy unicorn incase I want one after I turn 62?
Tell your representative in Congress to work on that, if enough people want that you might get it.
But if there is a way to not pay SSA taxes please tell me.
Do not earn money from personal services. Alternatively, move to a different country (although you may still end up paying social security taxes there as well).
Tell you what. You pretend your SS taxes are going to the military (or some other government service you do believe in), and I'll pretend that the portion of my taxes that would have gone there is going to social security instead. Outside of that, yeah, if you don't like the US tax codes your choices are to have no taxable income or property, or to move out of the US if you can find a place you like better, or to vote your preferences and accept that it's all compromises.– keshlam34 mins ago
2You have to do more than just move - if still a US citizen you will need to continue to file US income taxes and may still owe SSA taxes. 25 mins ago