Good Afternoon,

My friend and her partner have recently moved in together (England). Her partner owns a property which is now being let out, and she has added him to her mortgage.

They were under the impression he would be liable to pay Stamp Duty as he now owns a second property, however the solicitor has told them he doesn't need to pay it.

Is this classed differently as he has been added to the mortgage and not "purchased" a property together?

The solicitor hasn't provided a reason why they're exempt so they are nervous as the website states penalties are to be paid for overdue payment.

Thanks