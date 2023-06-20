I live in Asia. I made a wire transfer of about 50k from a US account to my spouse's account here. I filed taxes with TurboTax and did not click 'yes' to the question, 'Did you have a bank account in a foreign country?'
Based on the links below I think that I don't have to amend my return based on the 400k limit for expats. Am I correct?
https://www.irs.gov/businesses/corporations/do-i-need-to-file-form-8938-statement-of-specified-foreign-financial-assets https://www.irs.gov/businesses/corporations/summary-of-fatca-reporting-for-us-taxpayers