You not needing to file form 8938 does not mean you do not have to answer Yes on 1040 Schedule B line 7a ("At any time during 2022, did you have a financial interest in or signature authority over a financial account (such as a bank account, securities account, or brokerage account) located in a foreign country?"). Since you are married filing jointly, you need to answer Yes if either you or your spouse had a foreign account at some point in the year. (And if you transferred money during the year, then both of you did.)

Furthermore, since you guys each had more than $10,000 in foreign accounts at some point in the year, you need to answer Yes to line 7b ("re you required to file FinCEN Form 114, Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts (FBAR), to report that financial interest or signature authority?"), answer line 8, and both of you need to file FBAR for the year.