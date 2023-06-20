0

If I wanted to invest on my friends behalf for a percentage commission to them, do I need a license to do this?

Is it as simple as registering with someone if this is the case?

    will you be trading on their instructions (non-discretionary) or making the investment decisions and giving investment advice? If you are doing the latter you have to take a number of exams and prove to the FCA that you are a fit and proper person. You'd probably also need to operate a firm and go through all of that set up. I don't deal much with non-discretionary brokering but I believe the rules may not be as tough
    – MD-Tech
    2 hours ago
  • since I had it open anyway, expect to be tested on the finer points of the FCA handbook at the very least: handbook.fca.org.uk/handbook/COLL/6/3.html
    – MD-Tech
    2 hours ago

Not familiar with the laws in UK, but I could imagine that it is indeed a problem. In , you usually sign to your broker that you only act in behalf of yourself.

But I don't think that nothing prevents you from loaning money from your friend and negotiating a variable interest rate which is somehow defined via an index. (I don't say anything about that being a good or a bad idea.)

