If I wanted to invest on my friends behalf for a percentage commission to them, do I need a license to do this?
Is it as simple as registering with someone if this is the case?
Stack Exchange network consists of 181 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
If I wanted to invest on my friends behalf for a percentage commission to them, do I need a license to do this?
Is it as simple as registering with someone if this is the case?
Not familiar with the laws in UK, but I could imagine that it is indeed a problem. In germany, you usually sign to your broker that you only act in behalf of yourself.
But I don't think that nothing prevents you from loaning money from your friend and negotiating a variable interest rate which is somehow defined via an index. (I don't say anything about that being a good or a bad idea.)