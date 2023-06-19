1

A mother, with a relatively high net worth, dies while owning a home. While she was a live, she had home owners insurance and a person umbrella policy. While the estate is being settled, the son wants to continue to live in the home. He was living in the home before the mother died. The son is also the executor of the will.

Can the son renew the two insurance policies that help protect the home should somebody get hurt inside the home? Is there something else the son should do?

The son lives in the United States.

The executor of the will should contact the insurance agent to make sure that relevant coverage continues. The policies are used to cover the assets until they are disposed of.

Once a property is removed from the state either to sell it, or to give to the people that inherited it, the policies can be cancelled or reduced. The new owners would then be responsible for getting insurance on those items.

In the case of the son living in the house while the estate is being settled the son should also contact their insurance agent to see what insurance they need to protect their assets.

  • Do you think there is going to be a problem getting the relevant insurance coverage?
    – Bob
    1 hour ago
  • 1
    why would thee be a problem, unless the son is un-insurable?
    – mhoran_psprep
    1 hour ago

