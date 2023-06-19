A mother, with a relatively high net worth, dies while owning a home. While she was a live, she had home owners insurance and a person umbrella policy. While the estate is being settled, the son wants to continue to live in the home. He was living in the home before the mother died. The son is also the executor of the will.

Can the son renew the two insurance policies that help protect the home should somebody get hurt inside the home? Is there something else the son should do?

The son lives in the United States.