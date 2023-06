My situation is that I'm receiving a one time lump sum. I have two debts to pay off.

Debt A, interest rate 3.5%, smaller installments

Debt B, interest rate 4.5%, bigger installments

From this, the obvious choice would be to put the lump sum toward debt B. However, debt B's interest is fully deductible from my taxes, and I expect to pay taxes for the foreseeable future.

So, do I take that into account? Should I consider debt B to have zero, or discounted interest?