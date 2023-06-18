I have an electronic Virgin Experience voucher for cinema tickets for two at Cineworld.

The voucher has a serial number (comprising letters and numbers) and a PIN.

The Virgin Experience guidance directs me to book directly with Cineworld; however, the telephone line for Cineworld no longer accepts bookings and the Cineworld website only accepts fully numeric voucher codes!

Virgin Experience customer support provided via Social Media has so far failed to understand my query or give any advice beyond re-reading their website.

How do I actually buy cinema tickets with a Virgin Experience voucher?