City Union Bank Share certificate held by my wife jointly with me under folio Number 00012572 was returned without demat in 2007 by M/s Integrated Enterprises due to signature mismatch etc. I happened to locate the physical certificate and the covering letter reejcting the demat request only now. When approached, by M/s Integrated Enterprises say that the same has already been demated in my demat account in force and being operated by them.

Is it possible to demat without a physical certificate in the demat account of the second joint holde (that is me) ?

