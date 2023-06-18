Stack Exchange Network
Asked
Viewed
15 times
2
I'm trying to determine the loan interest rate from financial statements, e.g https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/VLVLY/balance-sheet?p=VLVLY
Here's what I got
- Interesting expense 1,205,000 = 12.05B
- Current debt 68,878,000 = 68B
- Long term debt 129,586,000 = 129B
Thus Interest rate =
12/(68+129) = 6%
My questions is
- Is that the correct way to do it?
- Since current debt and long term debt has different rates, and the current calculation is an average value. How can I know the individual value?
- What is the average loan rate an enterprise could get from the bank?
asked 10 hours ago
daisydaisy
36311 silver badge55 bronze badges
