I wonder whether there are any numbers on the amount of financial damage people incur because birds do their business on their cars. The stains of the poo can cause permanent marks on cars if not cleaned on time, diminishing their worth.

Money must also be spent on cleaning the stains off the cars, for instance by going to a car wash. It may also be the case that the faeces cause costly paintwork repairs or damage through corrosion. In order to calculate the costs, one must have an idea of what fraction of the money spent on the car wash is dedicated to washing off specifically these stains resulting from birds, and not others.

The question is geared towards people from the United States just to make it specific for a certain country where car ownership is common, but I would also be interested in numbers for other countries.