We signed a lease guaranteeing the rent for our son. He was expected to pay when he got on his feet, but has made no payments. We have paid all monthly payments and there are 2 months left on the lease.

We put in our notice of not intending to reup the lease or continue to guarantee the rent beyond the end of the lease. Our son indicates he will not leave - won't provide the notice of vacating the apartment. The apartment staff say that if all people on the lease don't put in a notice of not staying that all of us will be put on a month to month agreement, with us still responsible for the rent.

We cosigned for the lease duration, not indefinitely. If we gave notice as required and pay to the end of the lease, how can we be held responsible beyond that? This is just a matter of giving them proper notice. My son is not able to meet the income requirements, so how can they force all lease holders to continue if another (who can't pay) decides to hold out?

We live in Arizona. What can we do?

    In which country/state is this?
    – jcaron
    yesterday
  • This is in the US / Arizona, Tucson
    – mjohnson
    yesterday
    I suspect the answer is that, like cosigning, you're still on the hook if the tenant won't move out and can't/won't pay. But that s strike me as time to call a local lawyer since it may vary from town to town
    – keshlam
    yesterday
    Naturally, you must read the lease agreement. That, not random people on the internet, is what controls the everything.
    – RonJohn
    22 hours ago
    @RonJohn: Unfortunately, many leases contain unenforceable or illegal terms, so reading the lease agreement is often not enough. OP should consult a landlord/tenant lawyer familiar with the jurisdiction in which the lease is held.
    – Kevin
    14 hours ago

We cosigned for the lease duration, not indefinitely.

You cosigned the contract, and you're on the hook for the duration of the contract. The contract is in force for as long as the property is held by your son, and as the contract states - once the original term is over, the term renews monthly unless a new lease is made or the property is vacated one way or another.

If we gave notice as required and pay to the end of the lease, how can we be held responsible beyond that?

You didn't give the notice that you're vacating the property, you gave the notice that you don't want to remain guarantors. But the lease, I'm sure, doesn't allow you to withdraw from being guarantors. You'll remain guarantors for as long as the lease is in force, i.e.: for as long as your son lives there.

My son is not able to meet the income requirements, so how can they force all lease holders to continue if another (who can't pay) decides to hold out?

They can sue you, and demand payment. They'll likely prevail. If you have significant assets - it will be worth their while to go after you, including demanding their legal fees, late fees, penalties and expenses.

We live in Arizona. What can we do?

The most obvious thing is to talk to your son and either have him sign a new lease without your guarantee or move out.

Bottom line - as long as your son holds the property, you'll pay his rent. That's what you signed up for. The landlord has no reason to evict your son, and if you stop paying the landlord will in all likelihood come after you.

I'm not a lawyer, so you should obviously try and find a lawyer who may be able to find some loophole in the lease and get you out of it. However that may end up being difficult.

You may end up having to sue your own son.

    @jcaron neither the landlord nor the son have any interest in changing anything, clearly. Quite a situation.
    – littleadv
    yesterday
    Another reason why you should never, ever in a million years become a guarantor.
    – gnasher729
    yesterday
    Seems like your son understands this legal quandary, so he has little incentive to move out.
    – Barmar
    yesterday
    If a lease is renewed, would not such an action be legally treated as a new contract between landlord and tenant, which either the landlord or tenant would have been free to decline by giving notice of intention to do so? I would think that if a guarantor were to give the landlord notice of an intent to not to renew a guarantee before the landlord would be obliged to give the tenant a notice of non-renewal, and the landlord declined to notify the tenant that the lease wouldn't be renewed, such inaction by the landlord would represent consent to continue the lease without the guaranty.
    – supercat
    21 hours ago
    Before suing your son, which can easily become quite the nightmare, consider giving him a (regular) good beating.
    – user123551
    19 hours ago
The end of the lease is always a confusing time. In some cases the lease automatically extends for another year, unless either party files notice to not renew. In other cases the lease converts to month-to-month. It is also possible that the landlord can change the rates at the moment of conversion based on the notice they give.

I went to the state of Arizona to see what their Tenant's Rights and Responsibilities Handbook says,

Notice of Non-Renewal (For more information, see A.R.S. § 33-1375)

A. You or your landlord may decide not to renew the rental agreement; no reason is necessary.

B. If you have a written rental agreement, you should look through it to see how and when to give your landlord notice that you do not plan to renew the rental agreement. Some rental agreements may automatically renew or become month-to month rental agreements if you fail to give this notice. If you do not have a written rental agreement, or if your rental agreement does not tell you what to do, it is best to provide at least 30 days’ notice as described below.

C. If your rental agreement is month-to-month, to terminate your rental agreement, you or the landlord must give the other written notice at least thirty (30) days before the end of the last month you plan to live in the home. This means you must give notice in the month before the month you want to leave.

  • This means that you cannot plan to move out in the same month you give notice. For example, if you normally pay rent the first of the month and you want to move out by the end of May, you should give the landlord your 30-day notice before May 1. If you don’t give your notice until May 1 or after, then your rental agreement will not terminate until the end of June and you will be responsible for June’s rent

So it does allow for conversion to month-to-month or another year.

You should be happy it went to month-to-month.

Pulling from several sections of the handbook this is what will happen:

I. Violations of the Rental Agreement (For more information see A.R.S. § 33-1368) A. Not paying rent. (For more information see A.R.S. § 33-1368(B))

  1. If you do not pay your rent when it is due, your landlord may give you written notice explaining how much rent and late fees you owe, and that your rental agreement will end if not paid within five days.
  2. You have a right to reinstate your rental agreement any time before the landlord files in court by paying the unpaid rent and any late fees. a. Your landlord can only charge late fees if they are included in your rental agreement. b. If you settle with your landlord, be sure to get a receipt of your payment showing that you do not owe any additional money.
  3. If you fail to pay the full amount of rent and late fees owed within five days, your landlord may file in court to have you evicted

C. If the landlord files an eviction complaint against you, you will receive court papers that tell you when you have to go to court. The court date will generally be between three and six days unless the eviction is based upon a material and irreparable breach of the rental agreement in which case the court date will be under three days

V. Landlord Has a Right to the Rental Unit.

A. If you lose in court, the judge will give you five calendar days to move out. But, if you are evicted because of a material and irreparable breach, the judge will only give you twelve (12) to twenty-four (24) hours to move.

B. If you have not moved out at the end of the time the judge sets, the landlord may obtain a Writ of Restitution from the court. This is an order for the sheriff or constable to change the locks on the rental unit. Returning to the rental unit without the landlord’s permission is trespassing.

C. If you leave personal property in the home after you have been locked out following a writ of restitution, your landlord must store your possessions for fourteen (14) days. The landlord does not have to store your perishable items, plants, and animals. The landlord may throw away perishable items. Animals have to be taken to a shelter, boarding facility, be cared for by the landlord, or the landlord can call animal control. The landlord must tell you where your property is being held. After 14 days, the landlord may donate your personal property to a charitable organization or sell your property. Your landlord may dispose of any of your personal property if he reasonably determines that the value is so low that the cost of moving, storing, and selling the property is more that the amount that would be received at a sale. If the landlord sells your property, the landlord can apply the money received to any rent or monies owed. He must then mail any extra funds to you at your last known address.

D. Reclaiming Property (see ARS §33-1370(F))

  1. You may immediately obtain clothing, tools, or books of your trade or profession, along with any identification or financial documents, including all those related to your immigration status, employment status, public assistance, or medical care.
  2. To get the rest of your property, you have to pay the landlord only for the cost of removal and storage for the time the property is held by the landlord. You do not have to pay the judgment amount. You will have to contact the landlord in writing to arrange for a time to pick up your property and pay those fees and then pick up your property and pay the fees within five (5) days of the written offer

It sounds like the timeline to eviction could be quick. It could be worse because the landlord could have gone after 12 months of rent if the lease had converted to a year lease. Of course if there are delays getting a court date, and the writ the amount owed could grow.

You may need to explain this to son to make sure he knows that in a short time his stuff could be gone.

    What the book says about evictions, and what actually happens, are miles apart.
    – Harper - Reinstate Monica
    20 hours ago
  • 3
    Why on earth would the landlord file an eviction if they have rich parents on the hook?
    – littleadv
    20 hours ago
If push comes to shove, you should be able to go to court right now, and file suit to be released from guarantor duties and/or evict your son.

That would only be your casus belli of course; the true effect (and worthy intent) would be to place the entire matter in front of the court. The landlord will answer, of course; and the child may or may not. The court certainly won't unhitch you from your guarantor duties, but it would layout the roles and consequences for all parties.

Your child will appreciate that a great deal less than the landlord will... but it may ultimately be a kindness since then the child would have a roadmap of what happens next. (they will also be reality-checked out of any magical thinking they may be suffering under). If they want to keep the place that badly, they can redirect their funds accordingly, or they can make other plans for an orderly move-out.

