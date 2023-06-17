The end of the lease is always a confusing time. In some cases the lease automatically extends for another year, unless either party files notice to not renew. In other cases the lease converts to month-to-month. It is also possible that the landlord can change the rates at the moment of conversion based on the notice they give.

I went to the state of Arizona to see what their Tenant's Rights and Responsibilities Handbook says,

Notice of Non-Renewal (For more information, see A.R.S. § 33-1375) A. You or your landlord may decide not to renew the rental agreement; no reason is necessary. B. If you have a written rental agreement, you should look through it to see how and when to give your landlord notice that you do not plan to renew the rental agreement. Some rental agreements may automatically renew or become month-to month rental agreements if you fail to give this notice. If you do not have a written rental agreement, or if your rental agreement does not tell you what to do, it is best to provide at least 30 days’ notice as described below. C. If your rental agreement is month-to-month, to terminate your rental agreement, you or the landlord must give the other written notice at least thirty (30) days before the end of the last month you plan to live in the home. This means you must give notice in the month before the month you want to leave. This means that you cannot plan to move out in the same month you give notice. For example, if you normally pay rent the first of the month and you want to move out by the end of May, you should give the landlord your 30-day notice before May 1. If you don’t give your notice until May 1 or after, then your rental agreement will not terminate until the end of June and you will be responsible for June’s rent

So it does allow for conversion to month-to-month or another year.

You should be happy it went to month-to-month.

Pulling from several sections of the handbook this is what will happen:

I. Violations of the Rental Agreement (For more information see A.R.S. § 33-1368) A. Not paying rent. (For more information see A.R.S. § 33-1368(B)) If you do not pay your rent when it is due, your landlord may give you written notice explaining how much rent and late fees you owe, and that your rental agreement will end if not paid within five days. You have a right to reinstate your rental agreement any time before the landlord files in court by paying the unpaid rent and any late fees. a. Your landlord can only charge late fees if they are included in your rental agreement. b. If you settle with your landlord, be sure to get a receipt of your payment showing that you do not owe any additional money. If you fail to pay the full amount of rent and late fees owed within five days, your landlord may file in court to have you evicted

C. If the landlord files an eviction complaint against you, you will receive court papers that tell you when you have to go to court. The court date will generally be between three and six days unless the eviction is based upon a material and irreparable breach of the rental agreement in which case the court date will be under three days

V. Landlord Has a Right to the Rental Unit. A. If you lose in court, the judge will give you five calendar days to move out. But, if you are evicted because of a material and irreparable breach, the judge will only give you twelve (12) to twenty-four (24) hours to move. B. If you have not moved out at the end of the time the judge sets, the landlord may obtain a Writ of Restitution from the court. This is an order for the sheriff or constable to change the locks on the rental unit. Returning to the rental unit without the landlord’s permission is trespassing. C. If you leave personal property in the home after you have been locked out following a writ of restitution, your landlord must store your possessions for fourteen (14) days. The landlord does not have to store your perishable items, plants, and animals. The landlord may throw away perishable items. Animals have to be taken to a shelter, boarding facility, be cared for by the landlord, or the landlord can call animal control. The landlord must tell you where your property is being held. After 14 days, the landlord may donate your personal property to a charitable organization or sell your property. Your landlord may dispose of any of your personal property if he reasonably determines that the value is so low that the cost of moving, storing, and selling the property is more that the amount that would be received at a sale. If the landlord sells your property, the landlord can apply the money received to any rent or monies owed. He must then mail any extra funds to you at your last known address. D. Reclaiming Property (see ARS §33-1370(F)) You may immediately obtain clothing, tools, or books of your trade or profession, along with any identification or financial documents, including all those related to your immigration status, employment status, public assistance, or medical care. To get the rest of your property, you have to pay the landlord only for the cost of removal and storage for the time the property is held by the landlord. You do not have to pay the judgment amount. You will have to contact the landlord in writing to arrange for a time to pick up your property and pay those fees and then pick up your property and pay the fees within five (5) days of the written offer

It sounds like the timeline to eviction could be quick. It could be worse because the landlord could have gone after 12 months of rent if the lease had converted to a year lease. Of course if there are delays getting a court date, and the writ the amount owed could grow.

You may need to explain this to son to make sure he knows that in a short time his stuff could be gone.