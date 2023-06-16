Just to experiment with Roth IRA and Traditional IRA, I do have both. I have some holdings in Traditional IRA, but they are more like US$1000 and a few hundred dollars in some other firms.

So let's say if I work until the age of 61, and at 62, I completely stop working and have no income. At this point, is it just better to sell the Traditional IRA holdings and keep the Roth IRA holdings? (assuming I won't claim social security until the age of 67 or 70). Then the Traditonal IRA holdings sale is tax free if my gain is under something like $20,000. (roughly speaking, the first $20,000 income is tax free).

That's because I can let the Roth IRA holdings grow, and they are not subject to tax, but the Traditional IRA holdings are subject to tax, so when it is a "no income year", I had better sell the Traditional IRA holdings first?