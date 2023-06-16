My limited company is registered in England (not vat registered though). I need to make a payment to a consultant abroad in the EU who is not vat registered.

Do I need to pay anything to the HMRC and will the payment to the consultant be considered a business expense and thus reduce the amount of corporate tax to be paid at the end of the tax year?

Do I need to collect any documents or provide information to anyone at this point (other than keeping the records: invoice, transactions etc.)?

Much obliged for your advice. Thank you