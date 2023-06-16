1

My limited company is registered in England (not vat registered though). I need to make a payment to a consultant abroad in the EU who is not vat registered.

Do I need to pay anything to the HMRC and will the payment to the consultant be considered a business expense and thus reduce the amount of corporate tax to be paid at the end of the tax year?

Do I need to collect any documents or provide information to anyone at this point (other than keeping the records: invoice, transactions etc.)?

Much obliged for your advice. Thank you

Payment to that consultant will be a business expense (assuming the consultant charges for work for your business). So it reduces your profit and corporation tax.

Not being VAT registered means you pay their bill, whether it contains VAT or not. Lookup “VAT flat rate scheme” which will likely be beneficial for you.

First and foremost, you need an invoice. The invoice should have all the required details, including both companies names and addresses, the description of the services provided, the cost, etc. Most likely it should have a registration number of the company which issued it. It needs to have a number and a date.

In most cases such expenses can indeed be taken into account into… your companies expenses, so when you file your accounts and your CT return it will be on expenses, and it will reduce the CT you owe.

The rules for when you can expense things are complex, but essentially if it’s something which is actually for the business it should be OK. Rules for VAT are more complex but since none is involved here the question does not arise.

