How can money be saved that can't be accessed -- even in an emergency -- for 6 months? I'm aware of CDs, but in an emergency banks allow you to get the money on the CD, and will charge you to access the funds early. Is there a method to save money that absolutely disallows accessing it for at least 6 months?

The answer does not have to involve using banks. Perhaps someone knows of an out-of-the-box way to accomplish this task.

    What exactly is the problem you try to solve here? Do you believe you will use the money otherwise but want to make sure you save a certain sum? My two cents, not having access to money in an emergency can backfire.
    – AKdemy
    2 days ago
    a) we don't do recommendations b) you will always be able to borrow against that money and that's the same as being able to access it isn't it? If not then we do need to know your motivations don't we?
    – Robert Longson
    2 days ago
    @whitewings the motivation matters because it affects how foolproof the scheme needs to be. You seem to think that you might try to get access to the money before your self-imposed limit. Any method to thwart that needs to consider how far you might be willing to go and what costs you might be willing to incur to defeat it. You also need to consider how much risk of the money not being returned you are willing to take. E.g, you could just loan the money to another party, with the principal payable on a specified date, but if the other party goes bankrupt, then you won't get your money back.
    – Nobody
    2 days ago
    The problem is that your money is, by definition, your money. You have access to your money, even if it takes some work to get to it.
    – RonJohn
    2 days ago
    You asked here and again as a comment to the one current answer about mailing for 6 months. That is not a money question- One could ask the same about mailing anything you want at a future time. Also anything that gets lost in yeh mail for 6 months may be gone for good. The answer sticking to money is CD which you reject and maybe escrow. Everything else is a hack and not specific to money.
    – Damila
    yesterday

You are looking either for an escrow service, or if you don't have the money fr the service you need a trusted person that would provide this service for free.

When somebody makes an earnest money deposit when they make a bid for a house, the money doesn't directly go to the seller, and the buyer can't get the money back unless both sides agree that certain conditions have been met. A 3rd party holds the funds.

You need to find an organization that provides this service in situations like yours. There will have to be paperwork involved to protect you and them. That paperwork will define the conditions that have to be met to release the funds.

I have no idea of the costs involved. If this is a lot of money, you might need to get your lawyer involved.

This will leave a paper trail. This will not shield money from the courts, the government, or your ex. If this is seen as a way to deceive a party that has a right to know about the money the courts will be very interested in that aspect.

  • Would this really work? Escrow is normally used when two or more parties might have a possible claim to the money, contingent on some future events. If there is only one party involved, then it's not at all clear that they are obliged to hold it until some fixed date, especially if you showed up and asked for it early. Imagine you're holding the escrowed money in a scenario like this, and the rightful owner shows up and threatens to sue you if you don't return it right now. Are you going to court to defend this wacky arrangement, or are you just giving him his money and showing him the door?
    – Nobody
    yesterday
  • Neither of these options appeal to me. Huh, I thought this would be an easy question to answer, with lots of ideas I would like. I guess I could bury the money in some remote location that would be a pain for me to get to until the 6 months are up. Even that wouldn't really work. If I was super desperate to get the money I would still be able to get it.
    – whitewings
    yesterday
  • @mhoran_psprep How about the idea of mailing myself a money order that would take 6 months to reach me? Is there any way to send mail to yourself that would take months to get to you?
    – whitewings
    yesterday
    Unless you have a trusted friend/family member any arrangement that is effective at preventing you from accessing your money is not going to be cheap because it is not a common need. More prudent would be to address the real issue at play here, whatever that is.
    – Hart CO
    yesterday
  • How long areoney orders good for, anyway? US checks time out in 90 days unless the bank is feeling generous
    – keshlam
    yesterday
As long as it is your money, you'll have unrestricted access to it - because it is yours.

You'll need to give the money to someone else.

Perhaps someone knows of an out-of-the-box way to accomplish this task

Of course. Create a trust, lay out the conditions you want in the trust, and nominate a trustee to execute these conditions. The money is then transferred to the trust and is no longer yours.

Depending on your jurisdiction, there may be some tax consequences for that. And, of course, legal fees and trustee fees etc.

That said, this sounds to me like an XY problem.

Open a Letter of Credit that names you as the beneficiary.

Deposit your funds with a commercial bank that handles letters of credit. Name yourself as the beneficiary. The letter of credit terms should make it payable only after a certain date, such as six months in the future. (If the bank does not offer date-maturing letters of credit, make the terms something dependent on the date, such as payable upon presentation of page 1 of the New York Times for the date of your choice.)

At that point, since the bank must guarantee that the funds will be available to be paid to you in the future, they will freeze your account. You won't be able to withdraw the funds under any circumstances. Not even a hissy fit will unlock your account.

When the payable date arrives, present the letter of credit and proper identification to the bank, and they will pay the funds to you, minus fees.

  • Very interesting response, best so far. I see that banks charge a little under 1% of the money deposited, which is fine. Can this be done on a routine basis, like 1 or 2 new letters of credit a month?
    – whitewings
    yesterday
    @whitewings For a commercial bank with an L/C department, it's completely routine. They'll do as many letters of credit as you wish, and will happily collect the fees from you.
    – MTA
    yesterday
  • Have you ever heard of someone using this method to save money? Or is it a novel idea?
    – whitewings
    yesterday
  • @whitewings I've only used L/Cs in international trade as described in the link above. I've heard of them being used onshore as a way to guarantee performance on a contract when both sides have a lot to lose if the other side fails to fulfill its obligation and the usual legal remedies for breaking a contract would not make the aggrieved party whole. Saving money? Nope.
    – MTA
    yesterday

