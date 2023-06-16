You are looking either for an escrow service, or if you don't have the money fr the service you need a trusted person that would provide this service for free.

When somebody makes an earnest money deposit when they make a bid for a house, the money doesn't directly go to the seller, and the buyer can't get the money back unless both sides agree that certain conditions have been met. A 3rd party holds the funds.

You need to find an organization that provides this service in situations like yours. There will have to be paperwork involved to protect you and them. That paperwork will define the conditions that have to be met to release the funds.

I have no idea of the costs involved. If this is a lot of money, you might need to get your lawyer involved.

This will leave a paper trail. This will not shield money from the courts, the government, or your ex. If this is seen as a way to deceive a party that has a right to know about the money the courts will be very interested in that aspect.