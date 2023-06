I have a hard time reconciling the distribution yield of a bond ETF and its average yield to maturity. For example, for this ETF the distribution yield is 1.8%, but the average weighted YTM is 4.5% (as I write this).

I understand DY to mean: the yearly return of a single dollar invested in one share. But assuming YTM is also a yearly rate, then which one am I actually earning, the 1.8% or the 4.5%? Does this difference stem from the fact that DY is backward looking while YTM is forward looking?