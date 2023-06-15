I am currently running a full-service office business in Vietnam and I am looking to expand my collaboration with experienced professionals in this field in the markets of the United States and Canada. Could you assist me with this? I haemphasized textve a website in this field: saos.com.vn
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 3 times
New contributor
-
This doesn't sound like personal finance question but like a professional business question.I'd suppose finding companies that require rental offices isn't much different from country to country (apart from maybe legal requirements /obstacles).– AKdemy6 mins ago
Add a comment |