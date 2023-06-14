0

When an S-Corp shareholder deducts losses, those losses reduce subsequent years' QBI Deduction (Form 8995, line 3 Qualified business net (loss) carryforward from the prior year). But what happens if a shareholder amends taxes from several years ago in a way which reduces the QBI loss? Does that shareholder then amend all the following years?

An example:

An S-Corp shareholder had a loss of $30K in 2020. They deducted this from their taxes, and the loss carried forward into 2021 and 2022 (reducing / eliminating their QBI Deduction).

Later, the S-Corp gets an ERTC, and the shareholder's 2020 $30K loss is reduced to $25K. I know they must amend their 2020 returns and pay the extra tax. What I am wondering is if they would then amend their 2021 and 2022 returns to get a larger QBI Deduction, and lower their tax burden for those years. (Is it allowable? beneficial? required?)

Improve this question

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

What I am wondering is if they would then amend their 2021 and 2022 returns to get a larger QBI Deduction, and lower their tax burden for those years.

(Is it allowable?

Yes

beneficial?

Do the math.

required?)

No.

Improve this answer

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .