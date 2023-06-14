This refers to non-recourse loans. It's still secured (the property is collateral), but if you default on the loan the only thing the bank/lender can do is repossess the collateral (i.e. there's no recourse outside of the secured asset). Note that in most states, residential mortgages are considered recourse loans, meaning the lender can try to get a court judgment to put a lien on other assets if the foreclosed property doesn't pay off the loan.

Real estate often relies on leverage (borrowing), so big players in real estate almost universally use leverage. Without leverage, cash on hand is all there is to invest. That doesn't always mean making money. Buffett mentions that "the lenders are the ones that get the property" - this is because a company/person with a mortgage on a property might choose to default if they don't feel it's worth it to keep paying the mortgage (or be forced to default if they can't continue to pay). Two examples right now in San Francisco are the Hilton and Westfield Mall, both in the Union Square area, who are defaulting on their loans and giving the property back to the lenders.