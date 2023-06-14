Since I don't have tax withholdings, it seems I'll have to pay quarterly tax estimates this year for my state of Missouri. (It seems I don't have to pay quarterly federal tax estimates since I expect my withholdings for this year to be greater than the federal taxes I paid last year, as I understand the general rule for the IRS.)

I missed the April deadline. Assuming I pay tomorrow for the first two quarters, what is the expected late fee? I'm assuming around $1000 in taxes for each quarter, but it's difficult for me to get a sense of how much this actually should be... and how much the resultant late-fee penalty will be... which makes me also wonder, how do I avoid underpayment?

And, in the calculation of "expected adjusted gross income", do I include income for which taxes have already been withheld? That doesn't seem right if so. I can't quite make sense of all this.