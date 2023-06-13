I'm looking at a certain credit card that has an introductory offer. To qualify for that offer, the conditions are stated as:

Vorausgesetzt, Sie machen mit der Karte innerhalb der ersten 6 Monate nach Kartenerhalt einen Umsatz von mindestens 3.000 Euro (unter Ausschluss von Bargeldauszahlungstransaktionen und nach Abzug von etwaigen Gutschriften von Vertragspartnern), führen das Kartenkonto einwandfrei (u.a. kein Zahlungsverzug) und Sie kündigen den Kartenvertrag nicht innerhalb der ersten 12 Monate, erhalten Sie ein Startguthaben in Höhe von 72 Euro auf Ihr Kartenkonto.

(Translated)

Provided that you use the card within the first 6 months after receipt of the card to make a transaction of at least EUR 3,000 (excluding cash payment transactions and after deducting any credits from contractual partners), manage the card account properly (including no default in payment) and you do not terminate the card contract within the first 12 months, you will receive a starting credit of 72 euros on your card account.

I have certain expenses I'm expecting to foot in the next 3 months that will cost me just over 3000 EUR, which I have already budgeted for and set aside the amount. I figured that if I signup for a credit card and pay for these expences through the card, then I will get 72 EUR to spend, which is not bad. (I am already considering getting a credit card because I fly frequently enough so this ties in with that nicely)

Trouble is, I don't know what cash payment transactions means! Isn't everything a cash payment transaction? My next few expenses that I've budged for is:

€1600 with an online retailer to buy electronic appliances

€700 for a flight ticket

€1500 at a POS (at, say, a store similar to John Lewis)

Will these count towards €3000? If I use the card to pay for every day groceries and pay with android / google pay, will that count towards it?

Also, what does deducting any credits from contractual partners mean? I can't find any info about this on the card's website itself.

Note: I'm in Germany but don't speak German (yet) so I could be missing something from the website in translation. Unfortunately they don't provide the site in English for this location. If I switch to English, it switches to UK (which is where I'm from)