In 2019 I moved to a new apartment I bought, which I had to get a loan for, since I could not pay the sum required. At the time interest was very low, so I decided to go for it, and took a 564k Euro loan with an effective fixed interest of 1.7% per year with the option of paying off a chunk of the capital every year on top (during these years I managed to do that for a sum of 30k Euro). The banks here almost always require to re-discuss the loan every 10 years, so I can expect interests to go up in 2029.

I also had to buy a car recently (2023), which I took a 45k Euro loan for with a 4.99% effective interest per year for 6 years. This loan too has the option of paying off a chunk of the capital on top each year.

As far as I know, at the beginning of your payments, you are paying basically only the interest, so I do not expect - especially for the car - it to make a lot of difference, therefore I wanted to ask the question: given the possibility of putting some money together, which capital should I pay off first? Does it make any sense to put it to use for the car, or should I save it for the apartment, given that interest could go up at a later point in time, and at that point I could have less debt affected by the new interest?