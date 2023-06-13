For my 2022 return, I have:

(a) cash charitable deductions made in 2022;

(b) unused cash charitable deductions from 2021 which I will exhaust on the 2022 return;

(c) unused stock deductions from 2021.

(d) zero stock deductions made in 2022 (and no deductions for stuff).

The total of (a) plus (b) is less than 60% of my AGI. Both (a) and (b) are each less than 50% of AGI.

Calculating the allowable stock deduction (ASD) for the 2022 return:

Is ASD ={(60%xAGI for 2022) minus (a + b)} with the limitation that ASD is no more than 30% of AGI, and the total of cash plus stock is no more than 60% AGI?

Or is there a complication I am ignoring? OR, is the cutoff for 2022 returns 50%?

Assume all the charities are eligible for deduction, that I have full documentation, and that taking the standard deduction makes no sense in this case.