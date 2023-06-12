You don't have to pay estimated taxes, but you might be penalized for under-withholding if you don't. However, as long as you meet the safe harbor withholding requirements, you're in the clear. The safe harbor is the lesser of: 100% (110% if AGI >$150k) of your previous year's actual tax liability or 90% of the current year's tax liability. So as long as you're meeting that, you can do it all through payroll withholding if you want.

If you selected the default withholding election on your W-4 (withholding certificate), you might be withholding too much or too little. You should be able to adjust your W-4 to get to a reasonable number by the end of the year. The IRS' withholding estimator can help you figure out if you need to change your withholding.