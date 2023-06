We are considering creating an LLC in the US (Delaware or Wyoming), here as "Mother LLC" that will own another LLC in another country here as "Local LLC." The Local LLC will fully pay taxes on its jurisdiction and then kick back some of the profits as dividends to the Mother LLC. The Mother LLC will distribute its dividends to its shareholders who are also Non-US.

Its worth saying that the business which the LLC will be doing will be outside of the US.

What taxes would we have to pay?