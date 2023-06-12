In step 1 you decided how many sectors, and how to divide your money across each of the sectors.

In step 2 you took a subset of the sectors and decided to add leverage. You have now changed the weighting of the sectors. Those ones with leverage, may have higher returns, or they could have higher losses. If you pick poorly, you could lose money while the portfolio you setup in step one would have been fine.

The leveraged ETFs are supposed to be short term so if you were planning on holding your investments for the long term in step one, that would be another change.