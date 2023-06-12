Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services Market, covering important aspects of the industry and identifying key future growth opportunities.

Key Market Insights  At present, more than 100 long-acting drug delivery technologies are being offered by companies across the globe in order to develop long-acting drugs for a myriad of disease indications  Nearly 90% of the technologies are based on manipulation of drug release profile; majority of these technologies can support the development of long-acting injectables with dosing interval of at least a month  In pursuit of gaining a competitive edge, industry stakeholders are actively innovating and developing novel long-acting drug delivery technologies that can be utilized across multiple therapeutic areas  The current service providers landscape features the presence of over 40 companies, offering a wide range of development and manufacturing services for the long-acting delivery of drugs  The market is fragmented, featuring the presence of both established players and small firms that have the expertise to develop / manufacture long-acting drugs / delivery systems for various dosage forms  In order to cater to the evolving needs of clients, several service providers claim to be steadily expanding their existing capabilities to enhance their respective service portfolio  The growing interest in this domain is clearly evident from the rise in partnership activity; in fact, more than 60 collaborations related to long-acting drug delivery were inked in the last three years  ~575 scientific articles published recently signify the focused efforts being led by researchers to identify and develop novel long-acting technologies and therapeutic interventions  Over 1,200 patents related to long-acting drug delivery have been filed / granted by various stakeholders in order to protect the intellectual property generated within this field  400+ grants have been awarded for the ongoing R&D efforts for long acting drug delivery; University of North Carolina and John Hopkins University have emerged as the most popular recipient organizations  The market opportunity associated with long-acting drug delivery technologies is anticipated to witness an annualized growth of nearly 13% over the next decade  The market opportunity is expected to be well distributed across different compatible dosage forms, types of molecules supported and key geographical regions

PREFACE 1.1. Introduction 1.2. Key Market Insights 1.3. Scope of the Report 1.4. Research Methodology 1.5. Frequently Asked Questions 1.6. Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION 3.1. Chapter Overview 3.2. Overview of Long-Acting Drug Delivery 3.3. Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies 3.4. Concluding Remarks TECHNOLOGY LANDSCAPE 4.1. Chapter Overview 4.2. Long-Acting Drug Delivery: Technology Landscape 4.3. Long-Acting Drug Delivery: Technology Developers Landscape SERVICE PROVIDERS LANDSCAPE 5.1. Chapter Overview 5.2. Long-Acting Drug Delivery: Service Providers Landscape TECHNOLOGY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS 6.1. Chapter Overview 6.2. Assumptions / Key Parameters 6.3. Methodology 6.4. Technology Competitiveness Analysis COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS 7.1. Chapter Overview 7.2. Assumptions / Key Parameters 7.3. Methodology 7.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis COMPANY PROFILES 8.1. Chapter Overview 8.2. Adare Pharma Solutions 8.2.1. Company Overview 8.2.2. Technology Portfolio 8.2.3. Service Portfolio 8.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.3. AMW 8.4. Bostal Drug Delivery 8.5. Creative Biolabs 8.6. ForDoz Pharma 8.7. InnoCore Pharmaceuticals 8.8. Integral BioSystems 8.9. LATITUDE Pharmaceuticals 8.10. Navin Saxena Research and Technology Centre (NSRT) 8.11. Samyang Biopharm

PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS 9.1. Chapter Overview 9.2. Partnership Models 9.3. Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies and Services: Partnerships and Collaborations PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview 10.2. Scope and Methodology 10.3. Long-Acting Drug Delivery: Publication Analysis PATENT ANALYSIS 11.1. Chapter Overview 11.2. Scope and Methodology 11.3. Long-Acting Drug Delivery: Patent Analysis 11.4. Patent Benchmark Analysis 11.5. Patent Valuation Analysis GRANT ANALYSIS 12.1. Chapter Overview 12.2. Scope and Methodology 12.3. Long-Acting Drug Delivery: Grant Analysis MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS 13.1. Chapter Overview 13.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology 13.3. Global Long-Acting Drug Delivery Technologies Market, 2023-2035 13.4. Global Long-Acting Drug Delivery Services Market, 2023-2035 CONCLUSION INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

To view more details on this report, click on the link https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/long-acting-drug-delivery-market.html

