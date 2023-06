99% of my entire net worth is denominated in USD, and I only trade in USD stocks & bonds.

Does Canadian capital gains tax only trigger when I attempt to convert those gains/losses into CAD? In other words, can I continue trading indefinitely, year after year, solely in USD without concern for the CRA, and only when I try to convert it into CAD will the capital gains trigger for that particular year?

Can anyone shed some light on how much I am supposed to pay the CRA?