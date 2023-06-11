1

I'm reading the transcript of berkshire hathaway shareholder meeting 2023: https://buffett.cnbc.com/video/2023/05/08/morning-session---2023-meeting.html

I couldn't understand this line:

We bought $3 billion of bills at 5-90. That's 5.92 bond equivalent yield.

  1. Is the bills referring to U.S. Treasury Securities?
  2. What does 5-90 mean?
Improve this question

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .