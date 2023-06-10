I own inherited rental property in the San Francisco Bay Area, and have been thinking about doing a 1031 exchange into Chicago, where I now live, for a few main reasons. One, I inherited the property with a family member and would like to be in business for myself. Two, the CAP rate on the property in CA is low because valuations are so ridiculous, and I would be able to have higher cash flow with the same equity in Chicago. And lastly, I like the idea of having the property be physically close to me.

I have been watching local properties that are worth about the same amount as my equity in the CA property (roughly $3.5M), and, because of rising interest rates, there has not been a lot of inventory over the past few month on the MLS that fit my criteria, geographical and otherwise. In the past few weeks, however, there have begun to appear more and more properties, presumably because rates are plateauing; I assume that inventory will be even better if there is a fed rate cut at the end of this year.

However, I went to a conference for realtors and brokers this past week and a realtor told me that it was a terrible time to buy property, that I should absolutely not sell the property in CA, and that I should buy out my partner family member with a mortgage, and then use additional equity to get something small in Chicago to start.

As a reasonably data-driven person, how do I begin to evaluate what's best to do here? I assume that buying out the family member would put a real crimp on cash flow. On the other hand, I'm not sure how to best evaluate when a sale / 1031 makes the most sense except that options seem better when rates are low.

What is the best way to make this decision, using data as much as possible?