0

I'm reading this announcement: Luckin Coffee Agrees to Pay $180 Million Penalty to Settle Accounting Fraud Charges. And I have these questions:

  1. Why is the SEC sued Luckin Coffee instead of the investors? And no class action from the investors as well, that's weird.
  2. If both the investors and the SEC filed a suit against the Luckin Coffee, and the Luckin Coffee does not have enough money, who would it pay first?
  3. How would the SEC use the penalty? Will it be used to pay the investors?
Improve this question

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .