Stack Exchange Network
Stack Exchange network consists of 181 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.
Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.
Sign up to join this community
Anybody can ask a question
The best answers are voted up and rise to the top
Asked
Viewed
2 times
I'm reading this announcement: Luckin Coffee Agrees to Pay $180 Million Penalty to Settle Accounting Fraud Charges. And I have these questions:
- Why is the SEC sued Luckin Coffee instead of the investors? And no class action from the investors as well, that's weird.
- If both the investors and the SEC filed a suit against the Luckin Coffee, and the Luckin Coffee does not have enough money, who would it pay first?
- How would the SEC use the penalty? Will it be used to pay the investors?
asked 13 mins ago
daisydaisy
31711 silver badge55 bronze badges
You must log in to answer this question.
Browse other questions tagged
.
Your privacy
By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree Stack Exchange can store cookies on your device and disclose information in accordance with our Cookie Policy.