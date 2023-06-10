My potential business partner just bought a foreclosure property and asked me to fix it up and sell it. Obviously he is just spending the money but I am doing all the work under my own LLC like being an architect, contractor and doing all the leg work like pulling the permits and all the documentation.

Now the question that we gonna decide on tomorrow is that what is the fair partnership in this situation?

I am not making any profit on contracting, and he is the one writing check and money is not the issue for him (like it doesn’t matter if i use my money to fix up the property). Is 50/50 too much to ask or 30/70? Me being 30.