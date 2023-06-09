Let's say I have an Ontario Corporation in Canada. My corporate fiscal year is from July 1 to June 30. I also have a personal line of credit with my personal bank and I owe $50k to the bank. The bank is charging me 15% interest on the personal line of credit, so that's like about $7.5k interest payment each year.

Let's say I withdraw $50k from my corporation's checking account on July 2, 2023 and put it into my personal line of credit, that way I don't have to pay interest to the bank.

Then on June 25, 2024, just before my corporate fiscal year end, I take $50k out of my personal line of credit and put it back into my corporation's checking account.

Then on July 2, 2024, I take money out of my corporation and put into my personal line of credit again.

Then on June 25, 2025, before the corporate fiscal year end, I return the money to my corporation.

And I repeat this process on the July 2 and June 25 of every year. This way I hardly pay any interest to the bank for my personal line of credit.

Will the CRA charge me a penalty of some kind for leveraging my corporate cash to avoid paying interest to my personal bank?

I read in a few places that penalties only apply if I don't return the loan within 2 years?