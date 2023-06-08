About 8 months ago, I asked on this list what to do when I received a notice from the IRS that I was being audited but I only got the paperwork 2 weeks after the deadline to reply. I was advised to use an accountant which I did.

The firm I chose had years of experience. However, the tax expert they assigned to me forgot about my audit or to do a process a couple of times despite my correspondences with him. The case has gone to tax court, and then moved on to some other department of the IRS and I complained to the owner of the firm that this expert has been negligent in his duties. The owner agreed and assigned the audit over to another tax expert.

I have emails of my correspondences of the first tax expert and his apologies of forgetting when he did.

My question is, what recourse do I have once the finish the job? Or should I not wait that long?

Is one supposed to give the firm more time with the other tax expert?

FYI, I was supposed to get a refund this year but the IRS has said that it's using it towards the amount they are claiming against me. The amount is simple whatever I got as a refund in a previous year. I have the proof that I reported correctly, I am waiting for the second tax expert to show it to the IRS.

If they accept my proof that I filed accurately, will the IRS automatically send me a refund or do I need to follow a process for it?