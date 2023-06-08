My mortgage went through the roof since the increase in interest. I am considering selling my stocks that I have had for decades. My question is, the total value of the stocks is just under the value of the mortgage, but if I sell the stocks, I would have to pay taxes. Is there any strategy that would allow me to sell the stocks to pay of the mortgage without losing 25% of the gains that it increased over the years?

In the past I have asked questions that were related to how to avoid taxes and they somehow didn't go over well with those on the list. It's not a matter of not paying taxes, I need to come up with a way to stop the mortgage which is burning most of my paycheck and it's 75% interest, only 25% is actually paying down the mortgage.